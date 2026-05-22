Showery weather returns Friday afternoon ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH will remain in effect until 10 pm for the following counties: Baca, Otero, Bent, Prowers and Las Animas. Storms will favor the eastern Plains through late this evening, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main storm threats.

KOAA weather A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will remain in effect until 10 pm Thursday for the eastern Plains of Colorado

Closer to I-25, showers will be sparse and mostly non-severe, with the best chances for rain this evening around the Palmer Divide. Overnight temperatures will drop down to the 30s in the mountains valleys, Teller County and along the Palmer Divide, with 40s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the eastern Plains. Skies will clear out towards Friday morning, with more sunshine early than what we saw today.

In Kit Carson and Washington counties, a confirmed tornado was reported earlier this evening. Gusty outflow winds from those storms resulted in a ground stop at DIA.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 63; After mainly gloomy mornings this week so far, we should see a return to sunshine by Friday morning. Clouds will increase during the day, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. While storms will be more numerous than today, severe threats will be lower.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 70; After a dry and warmer Thursday, Friday's forecast will be cooler and unsettled in the afternoon. Keep an umbrella handy anytime after 3 pm for a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 67; Cool and mostly clear conditions early Friday morning will give way to showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Rain should taper of Friday evening after sunset.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 59; A mostly sunny morning will give way to a wetter day on Friday as the potential for showers and thunderstorms returns to Teller County anytime after 2 pm. Severe weather is not expected on Friday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s; Cooler and breezy weather will move into northern El Paso County in the wake of tonight's cold front. By the afternoon hours, showers and thunderstorms develop, with storms tapering off Friday evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; After an active Thursday, the threat for severe weather will lower significantly on Friday across the eastern Plains, with the best chance for stronger thunderstorms in Las Animas and Baca counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Mostly sunny skies temperatures Friday morning will be followed by a chance for showers and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon and evening. Parts of Las Animas County could see a few stronger storms on Friday, with showers not likely to taper off until after midnight in some areas.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; Sub-freezing temperatures in the morning will give way to way to a chilly and unsettled afternoon as showers and thunderstorms increase towards early afternoon before tapering off Friday evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind a late night cold front will come a modest cool down on Friday, with our high in Colorado Springs warming into the lower 60s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, with storms more numerous than what we saw on Thursday, but posing less of a threat of severe wind and hail.

Saturday will be about 5 degrees warmer, with upper 60s for the start of Memorial Day weekend. Outside plans could once again be impacted due to a chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region.

Even though the weekend starts out stormy, it should end much nicer. Sunday and Monday will both feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and less than a 10% chance of showers. Highs will warm into the upper 70s by Saturday and should top out near 80 degrees by Memorial Day. Great weather for a visit to the pool and lake.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.