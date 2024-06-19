Showers with sweater weather in June with highs 20 degrees below average

Today’s Forecast:

Tomorrow is the first day of summer, but today will feel anything but summer-like. A cold front that dropped temperatures across the region yesterday has stalled along the Colorado - New Mexico border, and with additional moisture arriving today from the Gulf of Mexico, today will be cool, raw, and damp with patchy showers. After a period of morning showers for most of us, you'll continue to see mainly cloudy skies early this afternoon, with more patchy showers moving from the mountains to the I-25 with a few rumbles of thunder possible. These will be fairly "hit or miss" - particularly given the cloud cover we'll have that will suppress the t-storm energy the sun typically provides us. The main memo - pack the umbrella, and enjoy a day of sweater weather in June!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 53.

Clouds, showers, and cool temperatures today in the Olympic City. One month from the summer Olympics but today will be a great day to break out the jeans (much like our Olympic athletes will be wearing). The normal high today in Colorado Springs is 83 degrees. After a period of morning showers, we'll see a break in the rain early this afternoon before patchy showers return in the late afternoon. This second batch will be much more "hit or miss" in nature - you may not see anything. But, what you won't get much of will be sunshine.

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 56.

Relief from the heat today - enjoy it while it lasts...it's only for a day! Plenty of clouds and off and on showers this morning and afternoon for you. Instability will be weak, so you should expect mainly showers with perhaps a stray rumble or two in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 58.

Mostly cloudy with a couple of weak showers possible this morning. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon - they'll be weak if you see one.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 46.

Cloudy and cool with showers and thunderstorms. Pack the umbrella! Southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 50s.

Clouds, showers and cool temperatures today. Expect showers this morning off-and-on, with isolated moderate showers with a rumble or two of thunder possible this afternoon and evening. Southeast upslope winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 50s/60s.

Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Cool and damp all day with east winds at 10-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 69/73; Low: 52/57.

Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered thunderstorms. Easterly wet upslope winds at 10-20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s.

A wet day in the Wet Mountains! Cloudy with morning showers and afternoon weak thunderstorms and cool highs. East winds at 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A few overnight showers are again possible along parts of the I-25 corridor and east plains early Thursday. But, a more classic day is on tap by the morning commute on the first day of summer with more sunshine and temperatures rebounding toward seasonable. After starting off with sun, we'll see a classic summer pattern: mountain showers and storms in the early afternoon, I-25 storms in the mid-afternoon. Sub-tropical moisture will be moving in tomorrow, so storms could produce heavy rain, particularly in the mountains. A couple of stronger storms are also possible in the mountains as well with gusty winds and small hail. Friday will continue the unsettled trend with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will warm further back to above average in the 80s and 90s. Over the weekend, we'll keep a low chance for a shower or storm - but chances right now are under 20% each afternoon. The main story will be a return of warmth with highs back in the 90s, heading toward the triple digits in the Arkansas River Valley and Southeast Plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

