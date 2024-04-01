Showers, storms, and mountain snow on the way as two lows collide over Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Rain and snow are headed to southern Colorado today. In the higher terrain, we've already seen the snow showers this morning but it's been quiet and dry on the corridor. Two weather systems will interact over us today. A cold front swung through early this morning associated with a low spinning east through Kansas, so today will be cooler. A second area of low pressure is moving toward us from Arizona with more moisture. These systems collide today. Through the morning, clouds increase across all of southern Colorado. By 10-11AM, I expect rain and snow showers to develop over the Palmer Divide and spread south into the Pikes Peak Region over the following couple of hours. Expect a couple of rumbles of thunder with this.

Later in the day, moisture increases - with rain showers for the Plains, and snow in the mountains for your afternoon commute. You'll want to keep the umbrella handy. The timing of this system isn't favoring good accumulations on the roads - even if we see the flakes in parts of Colorado Springs, roads are going to be too warm. Grassy surfaces could see a trace...the high country will get accumulating snow. This fast moving system is out of here tonight. It'll be breezy tonight though.

Impact wise: If you're driving to or from Denver today, expect reduced visibility and wet roads on the Palmer Divide during any of these showers. Snow will accumulate in our higher terrain - I expect 1-3" of snow in Woodland Park, and 4-8" in Cripple Creek (at 10,000 feet of elevation).

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 28.

Partly sunny to start, becoming increasingly cloudy through the morning. Rain showers arrive between 11AM-1PM. We're not looking at constant rain or snow - convective showers are the story today. Keep the umbrella handy. The afternoon commute will also see the showers. Snow shouldn't accumulate in the Springs. Breezy this afternoon and tonight with winds out of the northeast at 15-25 mph gusting to 30-35 mph, particularly near and after sunset.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 30.

Partly sunny this morning, mostly cloudy by afternoon. Rain showers roll in during the lunch hour and continue off and on through the afternoon with a couple rumbles of thunder possible. Breezy with northeast winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph late this afternoon and this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 27.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 36; Low: 19.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Cloudy this morning with a weak rain or snow shower possible

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 48/50; Low: 26/27.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our quick shot of active weather departs by Tuesday morning, with temperatures running up the hill once again - mid 50s Tuesday, up to the 70s Thursday and Friday. It'll be breezy again for us on Tuesday with mainly sunny skies. Quiet again Wednesday, and Thursday before breezes return Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.