Colorado showers more spotty on Monday as cool weather continues

Today’s Forecast:

Monday's weather will be a near repeat of the weekend, with more of the same on the way for Southern Colorado. That means more unseasonably cool temperatures, along with more wet weather. That said, the showers should be a little less widespread today, and more so focused in the mountains and southern I-25 corridor, as well as the mountains/Plains interface.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 49. A mostly cloudy and cool start to the week for the Pikes Peak Region, with on-again/off-again rain showers expected throughout the day.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 53. Showers will be a little more hit or miss in nature today as we begin the transition away from this cool and showery pattern that has plagued the region since the weekend.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 54. The wet weather pattern that we saw throughout the weekend will continue across the region on Monday, with more showers and well below average temperatures in our forecast today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 40. A mostly cloudy, cool and showery start to the week for Teller County, with the potential for some heavier rainfall throughout the afternoon hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Mostly cloudy and cool this afternoon, with periods of rain continuing at times today across northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Scattered showers will continue across the Plains today, with a few weaker thunderstorms also possible into the afternoon hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. We're looking at a wet start to the work week for the southern I-25 corridor as rain could be locally heavy at times in this part of the state today.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s/40s. Rain and high elevation snow will keep our weather unsettled today across the mountains. With snow levels around 12,000 feet, it's possible that we could see another 1-3" of accumulation across our state's high mountain peaks, including on top of Pikes Peak.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday begins a transition back to more typical spring-time weather as we'll see a return to sunshine for the morning hours. Although dry Tuesday morning, the potential for scattered afternoon thunderstorms will follow later in the day. This pattern will re-establish itself throughout the rest of the week, with daily storm chances continuing into the weekend.

Temperature wise...highs will jump up a good 5-10 degrees on Tuesday, with a more gradual warming trend expected throughout the rest of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.