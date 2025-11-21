Showers end while clouds and cool weather linger on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers will continue tonight in southern Colorado, with the rain-snow line dropping as low as 7,000 feet. So, Monument Hill may see light snow showers into early Friday morning, as well as Teller County. Areas south of HWY 24 will generally be dry on Friday morning or will dry out quickly on Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 50;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with N wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. There is a chance of drizzle early in the morning.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 54;

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with NNE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 55;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 44;

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of light snow in the morning. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 46. Snow is possible in the early morning, followed by a dry but mostly cloudy and chilly afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 40s-50s;

Starting mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. It will be another cool afternoon, but likely dry for the bulk of the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/34; High: 50/54;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with cool temperatures. Wind will be light, less than 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday. Temperatures will remain cool, and wind will be light.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday, sunshine returns to the Pikes Peak region. Temperatures will boost up to the 50s and 60s. It will be a nice day to be outside. Then on Sunday, we have a repeat of Thursday's storm system. Rain in the plains and snow in the mountains are expected from the early morning through the evening, with conditions drying out by Monday. It will be a cloudy and cool day with periodic showers.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

