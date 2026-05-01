Showers end early on May 1st, with the sunny weather returning this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Winter storm warnings (pink) and winter weather advisories (purple) remain in effect overnight, expiring on Friday.

Snow showers continue in the mountains overnight, with a wintry mix between 6,000-7,000 feet, and rain from about 6,500 feet and below.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 51;

Waking up to a mix of rain and snow in Colorado Springs, with showers ending by late morning. It will remain mostly cloudy and cool during the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 57;

Rain is possible in the morning, with mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 54;

Rain or a wintry mix is possible in the morning, the rest of Friday will be cool and cloudy.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 44;

WINTER STORM WARNING until noon on Friday. Roads may be slick or snow-covered in the morning, but they should melt quickly in the afternoon. Snow ends by late morning, and the rest of the day will be cool and mostly cloudy.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 47;

Light snow or a wintry mix is possible in the morning, but precipitation should end before noon. It will remain chilly and mostly cloudy on Friday.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s-60s;

Showers will end by late morning north of HWY 50, and a few rain showers linger south of HWY 50 until mid-day Friday. It will be mostly cloudy and cool during the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/31; High: 51/51;

Waking up to a wintry mix or snow showers on Friday morning, with precipitation ending by the late morning to early afternoon. It will remain cloudy and chilly all day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s-50s;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Wet Mountain Valley and northern Fremont County until noon on Friday. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristo Mountains until midnight Friday night.

Extended outlook forecast:

The sun will come out this weekend! Temperatures will climb back to the 50s to 70s across the region. It will be a dry weekend with just a light breeze. Go outside and enjoy!

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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