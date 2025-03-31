Showers and storms tonight with fire danger and wind early this week

Tonight's Forecast:

An upper level disturbance brings showers and thunderstorms - generally north of highway 50 - to the I-25 corridor this evening. These storms may contain small hail, sleet, snow, or heavy rain depending on your elevation. Like Saturday, overall impacts will relatively low but you'll probably want to keep an umbrella handy. Cloud cover will persist overnight with fog again possible on Monday morning in the Pikes Peak Region. It's likely to be thick in some areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 62;

Shower and weak thunderstorm (e.g. non severe) chances through midnight. Foggy overnight, dense in some areas impacting the AM commute. Clouds start off Monday morning. South winds at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 70;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM MON - 9:00 PM MON

FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect from 12:00 PM TUE - 7:00 PM TUE

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 6:00 AM TUE - 7:00 PM TUE

Showers and a thunderstorm are possible before midnight, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy tonight. Upslope east winds at 10-15 mph which leads to the potential for patchy fog on Monday morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 68;

Showers are possible this evening and should be relatively low-impact by Colorado standards. Still, you'll want to have an umbrella handy if you expect to be out and about, and you may get rained on if you go for a run. Winds will upslope before midnight, but will be weak, and become light overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20s; High: 55;

Mostly cloudy with a shower or two early. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Showers and a few thunderstorms before midnight - with some storms containing small hail and frequent lightning. They may also contain sleet or snow if they cool the air column enough. After storms move out, it will be foggy overnight into Monday morning and may impact your morning commute. South winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM MON - 9:00 PM MON for Otero and Las Animas counties

FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect from 12:00 PM TUE - 7:00 PM TUE

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 6:00 AM TUE - 7:00 PM TUE

Rain showers - likely to be fairly late - as a line of showers marches east this evening. Otherwise, cloudy with easterly winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/32; High: 65/69;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 12:00 PM MON - 9:00 PM MON

FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect from 12:00 PM TUE - 7:00 PM TUE

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 6:00 AM TUE - 7:00 PM TUE

Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two. West winds at 10-15 mph, becoming gusty overnight with gusts to 35 mph possible by morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The long term pattern is very active, complicated, and unsettled. Monday will be one of the nicer days - with the morning clouds giving way to partial sunshine in the afternoon and mild temperatures due to downslope winds. However this leads to high fire danger and Red Flag Warnings are posted for Monday from 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM for Pueblo county and points south. It will remain breezy Monday night next to the mountains - both in the Pikes Peak Region and the Walsenburg and Trinidad vicinities.

Jet stream energy Tuesday leads to strong winds over the plains and the southern tier and High Wind Watches have been issued. Driving may be difficult with blowing dust leading to low visibility. Fire danger will be very high. Meanwhile, the same system should produce some accumulating snow in Teller County which could result in visibility issues combined with the wind. Snow showers may move off the mountains and into the plains Tuesday night, particularly in northern El Paso County resulting in travel impacts Tuesday night.

Wednesday is another quieter day but will have some elevated fire potential again although wind speeds look lower.

Snow showers are likely on Thursday as an upper level system arrives. At the moment, the best potential is north of highway 50. Friday is likely to start dry, with yet another storm system approaching in the afternoon or evening. Timing and elevation will determine whether this starts as rain, a mix, or snow. Snow is likely for most of southern Colorado on Saturday as cold air filters into the system. In sum - there's a chance for a notable storm system next weekend, but the details still need to be resolved.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.