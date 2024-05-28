Showers and storms developing this afternoon, some strong on the eastern plains

Today’s Forecast:

Active weather is back in southern Colorado today. Gulf moisture will funnel into the Pikes Peak region this afternoon courtesy of a weak zone of low pressure over the southeastern plains. The first half of the day will be nice so your outdoor lunch, walk, or bike plans will be fine. But, after 12PM, clouds bubble up across the area and I expect widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop. A few strong to severe storms are possible along the southeastern plains, in particular in places like Baca county. In general, you'll need the umbrella today, and a place to go inside as today's storms will contain plenty of lightning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 48.

Mostly sunny this morning with thunderstorms this afternoon. Expect storms to get going around 2:00PM today

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 51.

Sunny this morning, with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. A couple storms across the region may contain gusty winds and small hail. Easterly upslope winds around 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 52.

Mostly sunny this morning with widespread thunderstorms across the region during the afternoon. Southeast, wet, upslope winds at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 41.

Sunny in the morning, partly sunny by noon. After noon, expect things to change quickly with showers and thunderstorms developing...a couple of which may contain gusty winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Sunny during the morning, partly cloudy this afternoon with thunderstorms likely after 2:00PM. Easterly upslope winds at 10 mph this afternoon - hard to notice, but they'll bring in the wet air.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny this morning. This afternoon, showers and thunderstorms develop. A couple of these may be severe with large hail and damaging winds, mainly in the southeastern tier.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 77/78; Low: 47/50.

Mostly sunny this morning with thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms could contain gusty winds

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s.

Mainly sunny this morning with widespread thunderstorms this afternoon. If you're hiking, be below treeline before noon today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Active weather continues on Wednesday. I expect thunderstorm energy on Wednesday in the Pikes Peak Region to be the highest it has been so far this year. With plenty of storm fuel, we'll get healthy robust storms. Highs will reach the low 80s. Moisture streaming out from Tuesday's storms will help to prime our atmosphere. During the afternoon and evening, we'll be watching for these storms to pulse up, first over places like the Palmer Divide, and then potentially areas further south. Upper-level wind support won't be that good tomorrow, and this will be the main limiter on our severe concerns. Highs will generally chug along in the mid to upper 70s through this period. Better chances for sustained strong storms will exist over Colorado's northeastern plains, and the northern section of the I-25 corridor. The type of storm we may see tomorrow is likely to be strong for around an hour as it rumbles along, before weakening...with more storms popping up in other areas, and doing the same thing.

We'll continue to see shower and storm chances for the rest of the week from Thursday through Saturday - although storm coverage and intensity will vary day to day. By Sunday, we're looking at some nice warmth with highs into the mid to upper 80s.

