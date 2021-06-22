Short-lived cool down will be replaced with big heat on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

With overnight lows dropping down to the 40s and 50s, it will be a nice and comfortable night across Southern Colorado. You'll want to take advantage of the forecast by turning off the A/C and opening up your windows, but don't get too used to it as another heatwave is expected to start on Tuesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 50; High: 92. Clear and cool in the morning, but turning hot quickly as high pressure strengthens over the Four-Corners region on Tuesday.

PUEBLO: Low: 53; High: 99. After a small break from the heat on Monday, Tuesday's forecast will be hot and sunny as afternoon high flirts with triple digits.

CANON CITY: Low: 56; High: 96. Hazy sunshine from the western U.S. wildfires will give way to partly cloudy skies and hot highs by the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 47; High: 82. A cool and comfortable morning in Teller County will give way to a hazy mix of sun and clouds and a much cooler day than what we saw today.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s. Hazy skies will settle into the forecast on Tuesday, along with the start of another round of unseasonably hot temperatures.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 90s/100s. Sunny, hot and windy on the Plains on Tuesday. Southeast wind gusts across the southeastern Plains could top 35 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 90s. Hot on Tuesday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Look for areas of haze and smoke to increase during the day from those larger western U.S. wildfires.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Hazy and warmer in the mountains on Tuesday, with a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.

Extended Outlook:

This week's heatwave will peak on Wednesday before the ridge responsible for the warm up flattens later this week. Temperatures will cool by 4-8 degrees on Thursday, and as moisture increases, spotty afternoon thunderstorms may become more prevalent. A cold front will sweep through Southern Colorado on Friday, with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms across the Plains. Scattered thunderstorms will linger into the Saturday as we'll see much cooler temperatures to start the weekend.

