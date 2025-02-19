Shallow arctic air lingers in the plains on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Very cold air, low clouds, and patchy freezing fog will linger in the low elevations tonight, about 7,000 feet and below. COLD WEATHER ADVISORIES and EXTREME COLD WARNINGS are currently in effect as seen below where wind chill will drop as low as the negative 20s:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 0; High: 19;

Cold and mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -2; High: 22;

Mostly cloudy and cold on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 3; High: 26;

Mostly to partly cloudy on Wednesday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 38;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 6; High: 27;

Mostly cloudy and cold on Wednesday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: negative single digits; High: teens-20s;

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY for Lincoln, Crowley, Otero, and eastern Las Animas Counties all day. EXTREME COLD WARNING for Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties all day. Layer up if you go out and cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 6/6; High: 29/33;

Cold in the morning and chilly in the afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy and wind will be variable, at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s-40s;

It will be partly cloudy in the mountain valleys and warming up nicely with high in the mid-30s to 40s on Wednesday. The shallow arctic air in the plains will not make it above about 7,000-7,500 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will remain below freezing on Thursday for most of the plains, and above freezing in the mountain valleys. Another front moves in from the west on Thursday afternoon bringing a chance of light snow to the region. Temperatures will warm up this weekend with spring-like 60s and 70s next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.