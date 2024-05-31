Severe weather threats for Southern Colorado both Thursday evening and Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

A nasty line of storms will slowly march across the Plains this evening, with the main severe weather threats being large hail (up to 2") and damaging wind gusts (60-70 mph). Storms will slowly wind down after midnight, leaving us with only a few clouds by sunrise Friday.

With the airmass on the warm and muggy side today, temperatures will be slow to cool down this evening. Eventually by tomorrow morning, out the door temperatures will be in the 30s in the mountains and mountain valleys, and the 40s and 50s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 74; Friday's high will be the coolest of the week in Colorado Springs, warming to seasonable high of 74 degrees. We'll see another day with a 50-50 chance of a thunderstorm, followed by more spotty thunderstorm coverage on Saturday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 80; As the weather pattern remains unchanged on Friday, we'll looking at the potential for at least a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 78; A mostly sunny and pleasant start to our day on Friday will give way to another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon to early evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 68; Cooler on Friday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the Pikes Peak Region.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; Dry skies and sunshine early will give way to another possible round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, with showers forming as early as 1-2 pm. Most of the activity should come to an end by sunset.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; Thunderstorms will return to the Plains on both Friday afternoon and evening as we look down the barrel of another day of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; After a quiet start to our Friday, we can expect another afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; Much like what we seen since Tuesday, our Southern Colorado mountain ranges from Pikes Peak to the Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristos will see another chance for showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday afternoon. While severe weather is not expected in the mountains, storm could still put down a lot of lightning, heavy rain and small hail.

Extended outlook forecast:

With low pressure to our north and a steady influx of Gulf of Mexico moisture streaming into Southern Colorado, we'll continue to see an active period of weather on Friday in the Pikes Peak Region. Clear skies early will give way to increasing clouds and stormy looking skies Friday afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms through the early evening hours. Some storms will be capable of large hail in Colorado Springs up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to mph.

Recycled moisture Saturday may lead to a few isolated afternoon showers in the Pikes Peak Region before a change in the weather pattern late this weekend. A drier and much warmer airmass will settle into Southern Colorado starting on Sunday, with the long-range forecast showcasing the hottest temperatures of the year. Highs on Sunday will soar into the upper 80s, with similar highs Monday, and a high up near 90 degrees next Tuesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.