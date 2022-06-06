Severe weather threat will grow this week over Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will remain in effect for the eastern Plains until 9 pm. Large, destructive hail, and damaging wind gusts up over 60 mph will be the main threats, but we also can't rule out the potential for a weak landspout tornado. Overnight lows across the region will remain on the mild side as low level moisture remains fairly abundant along and east of the interstate, even after the rain comes to an end.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 78; Slightly cooler for the Pikes Peak Region as we transition into what looks like a stormy start to the work week. Storm development will occur after the lunch hour, with the potential for showers to continue into Monday evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 87; Most of our Monday looks fairly dry over Pueblo County, with the shower and thunderstorm threat likely to hold off until Monday evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 84; Dry and mostly sunny Monday morning before the clouds return, along with some scattered late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 69; Monday looks to be a fairly wet and unsettled day over Teller County. While it won't be raining all day long, showers and thunderstorms are likely to pass through at times tomorrow from the lunch hour into Monday evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; Cool and quiet weather Monday morning is likely to turn to a showery and stormy afternoon over northern El Paso County. Storm dynamics look sufficient enough along the Palmer Divide to produce a few strong to severe thunderstorms, with the main threats being hail up to 1" in diameter, and 60 mph gusts.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Convection will start over the mountains early Monday before reaching the Plains by late afternoon to early evening. For the far eastern counties, some storms could turn severe, with hail up to 2" in diameter and 70 mph gusts possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Dry skies early will give way to possible showers and thunderstorms by Monday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected along the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; With the fetch of moisture located farther west on Monday, there's the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon across the southeastern mountains. Plan to keep an eye on the sky if you're spending time in the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

The severe weather threat will extend into Tuesday for the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains. This, along with Thursday, could be two of the more active weather days this week, but most of the week will feature daily thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will cool a bit each day into Wednesday before we feel the heat again this next weekend.

It's nice to see moisture in the forecast this week, but with hail possible on the Plains each afternoon, you'll want to keep a close eye on the sky.

