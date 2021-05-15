Severe weather expected in southern Colorado today

Today’s Forecast:

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures today. Then by mid-afternoon, thunderstorms will develop in the foothills and I-25 corridor and drift east-southeast through the evening. Thunderstorms today have the potential to be severe warned, with hail 1-2 inches in diameter, wind gusts 60 mph or higher, and an isolated tornado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 70; Low: 46. Thunderstorms possible after 2 pm, with severe thunderstorms possible.

PUEBLO: High: 77; Low: 50. Thunderstorms are possible by 2 pm, they will be fairly isolated but may reach severe strength.

CANON CITY: High: 75; Low: 49. Thunderstorms are possible by 2 pm that may have small hail and gusty winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 64; Low: 40. Thunderstorms expected after 1 pm with small hail and gusty winds possible.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Thunderstorms expected starting at 2 pm, with severe warnings likely.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Thunderstorms possible by 4 pm, with severe thunderstorms likely.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Isolated thunderstorms possible today after 2 pm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Upper 60s and low 70s today with thunderstorms possible in the foothills by noon.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be similar temperature-wise and thunderstorms are again possible in the afternoon, with a lower severe weather potential. Isolated thunderstorms may still reach severe levels Sunday. Monday through Wednesday will bring rain and isolated thunderstorms, with steady rain and flash flooding being the main threats.

