Severe thunderstorms to rattle Colorado's eastern Plains early this week

Today’s Forecast:

We will see a mixed bag of weather today across the state, with fire danger high in southwestern Colorado and increasing storm threats along and east of I-25. Storms will form over the mountains, the Palmer Divide, and foothills early this afternoon. Storms will mainly impact I-25 between 2-6 pm, where a small risk of severe hail and severe wind gusts will be possible around the Pikes Peak Region.

Farther east, storms could be quite nasty, with the potential for hail as big as 2-2.5" in diameter. Storms will also be capable of damaging wind gusts, minor flooding, and a low-end risk of a tornado.

Temperatures today will be cooler than yesterday by a few degrees. Highs on the Plains will warm into the 80s and 90s, with 70s and lower 80s in Teller County and our mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 55. Highs on Monday will be slightly cooler than yesterday and near average for this time of the year. Storms will form near the higher terrain early this afternoon, reaching the I-25 corridor between 1-2 pm. Storms will be capable of 1" hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 59. Storms look to favor areas to our east today, with only around a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in town on Monday.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 59. Monday afternoon will be cooler than this past weekend, with rain chances today only hovering around 20%. If we do see a storm, it would take place this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 49. The work week will begin with highs in the middle to upper 70s, and a good chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. While severe threats will be relatively low today in Teller County, we can't rule out a strong or severe storm in our area.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. After a bright and cool morning, storms will fire off along and near the Palmer Divide between 12-2 pm. As they move east, they will intensify into the late afternoon and early evening hours. Storms locally could also reach severe criteria, with 1" hail and wind gusts to 60 mph possible.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. The eastern Plains will be ground zero for severe weather later this afternoon and evening. Storms around the lower Arkansas River Valley could produce hail as big as 2" in diameter, with a low risk of a tornado. Storm chances look highest between 4-8 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Still hot on Monday, but not as hot as late last week or this past weekend. Storm chances will be pretty low this afternoon nearby the interstate, with most of the action over the SE Plains.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon around Pikes Peak, and across the northern Sangres and Wet Mountains. Farther to the south and west, rain is not likely this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Storms will continue to favor the Pikes Peak Region and eastern Plains throughout the mid-week period, with strong and severe thunderstorms possible each afternoon.

Highs will warm to near 90 degrees in the Springs on Tuesday before cooling into the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorm chances look to increase Wednesday to Thursday before drier air moves in this weekend. Highs will rebound into the 90s and 100s on the Plains by Saturday. Dry and windy weather this weekend will need to be watched for a potential uptick in fire danger.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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