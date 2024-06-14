Severe thunderstorms likely on the I-25 corridor this afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

After a record setting high on Thursday of 97 degrees in Colorado Springs and 103 degrees in Pueblo, today's forecast will be considerably cooler. Highs on average will be around 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, with highs in the 80s and 90s on the Plains.

But the cool down won't be the main story today. Instead, it will be the potential for severe thunderstorms. Storms will move into the mountains by late morning to early afternoon before reaching the I-25 corridor between 2-3 pm. Storms will continue to push east into the late afternoon and evening hours, with the risk for severe weather coming to an end around sunset tonight on the far east Plains.

Main storm threats today will include large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain, as well as plenty of lightning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 55. We'll close out the week and the final Friday of spring with a cooler and unsettled day. Thunderstorms this afternoon will bring the potential for severe weather to the Pikes Peak Region, with 1" hail, 60 mph gusts, flooding, and frequent lightning the main threats.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 56. We'll say goodbye to the triple digits today in exchange for some much cooler 80s, and along with the cooler weather, we'll be watching the skies for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 59. All modes of severe weather will be possible today in eastern Fremont county, from large hail to gusty winds, as well heavy rain and lightning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 45. Bright skies this morning will give way to an active afternoon of weather, with showers and thunderstorms developing as early as 12-1 pm. Storms this afternoon in Teller County could turn nasty, with outdoor activities not recommended.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Highs today will be a lot cooler than yesterday, partly because of the potential for a stormy afternoon. A few storms on the Palmer Divide could reach severe criteria, with 1" hail and 60 mph gusts possible.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Sunny skies early will give way to a stormy afternoon and evening on the Plains. The most active part of the day looks to be from 3-8 pm, with severe hail and wind possible, as well as heavy rain and even a low end risk of a weak tornado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. After a quiet start to our Friday, skies will turn stormy this afternoon, with strong to severe thunderstorms possible on the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s. Rain showers will increase this morning from west to east in the mountains as a potent late-spring storm moves into the state from the southwest. Storms will be fairly widespread throughout the day, with heavy rain, lightning, hail and gusty winds possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Lingering moisture leftover from today's storms may lead to a mountain shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, with skies in the Pikes Peak Region turning partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs Saturday will rebound into the upper 80s on in Colorado Springs followed by mid 90s on Father's Day.

With the heat back this weekend, Pueblo and Canon City could see triple digits by Sunday. The heat will linger into early next week, with the wind expected to pick up across the region.

