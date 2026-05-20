Severe thunderstorms are possible in the plains on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Storms will be possible tonight in the plains until about 9-11 pm. Overnight will be humid with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 65;

On Thursday, the sky will be partly cloudy. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. While storms will quickly move east of I-25, any storm that develops could bring hail, lightning, and strong winds.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 71;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with the chance of an isolated strong thunderstorm in the afternoon. Storms in Pueblo County may contain hail and strong winds.

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 70;

It will be partly cloudy with the chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm on Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 61;

Thursday will be mild with the chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 61;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Storms may be strong with hail and gusty winds.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Storms may be severe with damaging hail and wind. Have a way to receive severe thunderstorm warnings.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/43; High: 71/75;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with the chance of afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. Storms may be strong with hail and gusty winds.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Thursday with mild temperatures. There is a low chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, but most of the mountain region will be dry on Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday, a cold front blows in and brings some breezy northerly winds to the plains in the morning. It will be just a couple of degrees cooler than Thursday. Once again, scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, but with a lower risk of severe thunderstorms.

Over Memorial Day weekend, scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible region wide on Saturday. Sunday will be the driest day of the weekend, with just a few very isolated mountain thunderstorms. On Monday, thunderstorms will be possible in the mountains, with a low chance of a few of the storms making it off the mountains into the plains.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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