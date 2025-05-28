Severe thunderstorms are possible in southern Colorado on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms are possible in the plains through about 11 pm to 1 am. Isolated storms may be severe with strong wind gusts and hail.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 73;

Wednesday will be another stormy day. The late morning will be mostly sunny in Colorado Springs. Thunderstorms are possible after noon through about 10 pm. The storms on Wednesday are expected to be strong, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms. Hail, wind, and flooding will be the main threats.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 79;

Wednesday will be mostly sunny for the first part of the day, then thunderstorms are possible after 1 pm through the evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 49; High: 79;

Mostly sunny in the morning, then clouds build as thunderstorms develop in the early afternoon. Storms will be possible through the evening and may be strong.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 67;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with thunderstorms possible after 11 am and through the evening. Some storms may be strong to severe.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 70;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with thunderstorms possible after noon through the evening. Storms may be strong with hail and wind.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

Morning fog is possible, followed by sunshine through the early afternoon, then thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon through the evening. Severe thunderstorms are possible with hail, wind, and flooding being the main hazards, as well as a low tornado risk.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 46/46; High: 78/80;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon through the evening. Storms may be strong to severe.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

Mostly sunny in the morning, and then showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 am through the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

The Wednesday storms come along with a cold front that will cool us down on Thursday to the 60s or low 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with morning drizzle and a few afternoon thunderstorms. Storms on Thursday are expected to be weaker and non-severe.

On Friday afternoon, thunderstorms will favor the mountains, and only a few will make it to I-25. We will slowly dry out this weekend, with an isolated mountain storm on Saturday and mostly dry conditions on Sunday.

