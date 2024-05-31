Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 pm Friday; Additional storm threats Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a large of portion of Southern Colorado through 11 pm this evening. Main threats will be for large hail up to 2" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph. There's also the potential for a few isolated weak tornadoes this evening, and localized flooding from slower moving storms.

KOAA weather A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has issued until 11 pm for parts of Southern Colorado

Storms should fade out by around midnight, leaving us with clearing skies. Lows Saturday morning will cool down the 30s in the mountains and mountain valleys, and the 40s and 50s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 81; Saturday's forecast will continue to include the potential for scattered afternoon thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region. Showers should come to an end by Saturday evening, with our weather turning dry and very warm Sunday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 88; After a pleasant morning, skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon when a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 85; Lows in the 50s Saturday morning will quickly give way to a warm afternoon in the mid 80s in Canon City, with a few possible showers and thunderstorms through tomorrow night.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 73; Saturday looks to be one of those days where we get to experience multiple seasons in a 24 hour period. We'll start out chilly in the morning before warming into the 70s in the afternoon, where a threat for showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; A bright and sunny start to our Saturday will give way to increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms by early afternoon. Not everyone will get wet, but best to keep an umbrella in your car tomorrow just in case.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; After a stormy week on the Plains, our weather will remain on the active side again on Saturday. Strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening will be capable of destructive hail more than 2" in diameter.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; The weekend will bring a mixed bag of weather to our forecast, with Saturday afternoon featuring scattered showers and thunderstorms, and Sunday being dry and hot.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; A mild start to the weekend for the mountains, with blue skies early turning unsettled by the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms on Saturday will be capable of frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a stormy Saturday for some, an area of high pressure building in from the southwest on Sunday will lead to a drier and much warmer end to the weekend. Highs on the Plains on Sunday will warm well into the 80s and 90s, with 60s and 70s in the mountains and mountain valley.

Looking ahead to next week, the heat will remain the main weather story with daily highs in the 80s and 90s and each day's overnight lows in the 50s and 60s on the Plains. This will be our warmest stretch of weather so far this year, so consider making plans now to find a way to cool down, such as a drive into the mountains or time at the pool or lake.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

