Severe thunderstorm watch through 10 pm; cool and cloudy on Monday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Cheyenne, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, and Baca counties until 10 p.m. Strong storms may contain hail of 1-2" in diameter and wind gusts of 60-70 mph.

KOAA Severe Thunderstorm Watch September 10, 2023

Once the severe threat decreases tonight, rain still remains across the region with heavy rainfall of 1-2" through Monday morning. Monday becomes more stable, cloudy, and cool with isolated thunderstorms once again in the evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 63;

Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight into Monday morning. Another round of showers is expected Monday afternoon, then drier on Monday night.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 68;

Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms tonight with a few showers lingering into Monday morning. Monday afternoon is looking cloudy and cool with lower rain chances.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 65;

Showers and thunderstorms continue overnight and taper off on Monday. It will be a cool and cloudy day tomorrow with only isolated thunderstorm activity in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 58;

Off and on rain showers continue overnight. Monday will be cloudy and chilly with another chance of showers in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 61;

Showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight with a cloudy and cool Monday ahead. There is a chance for another round of thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 60s;

Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 pm tonight for the counties in pink above. Then overnight the showers continue but lose their intensity. Monday will be generally cloudy and cool with a few isolated showers again in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/52; High: 61/62;

Heavy rain possible overnight and tapering off Monday morning. Monday will be cloudy and cool with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm once again.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s/60s;

Heavy rain possible overnight, tapering off by sunrise. Mostly cloudy on Monday with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of this week will be cool in the 60s and 70s with sunshine in the morning then a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. We will gradually dry out with a cool but sunny weekend.

