Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Eastern Plains, with more storms this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 9:00PM MDT for the Eastern Plains: Cheyenne, Kiowa, Prowers, and Baca counties. See the plains forecast for more information.

It's been an active afternoon across southern Colorado with thunderstorms across most of the area. A few additional isolated storms are possible along I-25 through dinnertime, although the storms earlier this afternoon have helped cool temperatures and used up some of the available "storm fuel" so any additional storms will tend to be garden variety and short lasting.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 83;

Mostly cloudy early becoming partly cloudy after midnight and mainly clear by morning. Severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday afternoon - stay tuned to forecast updates tomorrow morning from meteorologist Alan Rose. The Pride Parade will start with nice conditions. After 12:00PM, storms are possible, becoming likely by 3:00PM.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 91;

Mostly cloudy early becoming partly cloudy after midnight and mainly clear by morning. Severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday afternoon - stay tuned to forecast updates tomorrow morning from meteorologist Alan Rose.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 88;

Mostly cloudy early becoming partly cloudy by morning, with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Good conditions in the morning for the Apex Race. See the extended forecast for more on the rest of the weekend.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 78;

Mostly cloudy through dinner time, becoming partly cloudy late tonight with a weak chance for an overnight shower. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

Mostly cloudy early then becoming partly cloudy with a low chance for an overnight shower. North winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s;

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9:00PM MDT. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. The action earlier this afternoon has taken a lot of the juice for storms out of the sky. Skies will turn partly cloudy after midnight with some isolated showers and weak storms possible on the eastern plains between 11PM-3AM.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/59; High: 88;

Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A few very weak overnight showers are possible. Fairly nice conditions by morning!

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

Mostly cloudy tonight becoming partly cloudy early Saturday morning. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph. See below for storm chances Saturday and beyond.

Extended outlook forecast:

A slight cooldown will start off Saturday thanks to a cold front, but it's still a warm day with highs around 5 degrees above average. During the afternoon, moisture will increase - you'll notice this because the air will start to feel a little bit sticky. The amount of moisture we get, will ultimately determine our severe weather concerns. The day starts mainly clear, with clouds increasing in the afternoon and storms firing off over the mountains. Storm timing will, as usual, favor the afternoon - storms possible at noon over I-25 and likely in the mountains, and likely after 3:00PM along I-25 and subsequently moving east. Storms on Saturday will have the potential to be strong - the Storm Prediction Center has the I-25 corridor in a 1-out-of-5 "marginal" risk, and parts of the Eastern Plains in a 2-out-of-5 "slight" risk. Check forecast updates tomorrow morning for additional updates on potential storm impacts.

Active weather continues into early next week with several weak disturbances providing initiation mechanisms for storms, as well as outflow boundaries from storms each day, helping to set the stage as well. Sunday and Monday are wet - storms will be capable of dumping heavy rain. Isolated severe weather remains possible in parts of southern Colorado on Sunday but, once again, it is too early to determine exact locations. High pressure builds back in beginning on Tuesday, with the latter half of next week turning hot once again.

