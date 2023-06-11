Severe thunderstorm watch and flood watch are in effect Sunday

Sunday Forecast:

Thunderstorms will increase in coverage across the Colorado Front Range and plains this afternoon through tonight. Storms may contain hail of an inch in diameter or larger, winds may gust in excess of 58 mph and rainfall may be heavy.

Thunderstorms will have the potential for severe hail and wind through about 9 pm, but storms will continue overnight and produce heavy rain.

Watch out for lightning and head inside immediately when you hear thunder. Do not drive through flooded roadways.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for ADAMS, ARAPAHOE, BACA, BENT, CROWLEY, DENVER, DOUGLAS, ELBERT, EL PASO, HUERFANO, LAS ANIMAS, OTERO, PUEBLO, and TELLER counties until 9 pm Sunday night.

KOAA Severe Thunderstorm Watch June 11, 2023

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Teller, El Paso, Jefferson, Douglas, Park, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert, and Lincoln counties from Sunday at 3 pm to Monday and 3 am.

KOAA Flood Watch June 11, 2023

____

