Severe threat continues this evening, drier skies by Wednesday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

The threat for severe weather will continue across the Plains and areas east of I-25 until late this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is not set to expire until 9 pm, and for now, it covers areas along and east of the interstate.

KOAA weather Severe Thunderstorm Watch valid until 9 pm for parts of Southern Colorado

By midnight, or shortly thereafter, the bulk of the storms will be exiting the state and crossing into the Kansas border. This will leave us with clearing skies and cool temperatures by Wednesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 49; High: 86. Cool and comfortable weather early Wednesday will give way to sunshine and warming highs across the Pikes Peak Region by the afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 50; High: 91. Almost jacket weather early on Wednesday as we'll see an early taste of pumpkin spice latte weather. Sunshine will heat us up after that as highs return to the 90s.

CANON CITY: Low: 53; High: 88. Pleasant 50s in the morning will give way to sizzling sunshine and upper 80s for daytime highs.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 42; High: 78. Sunshine returns to our forecast as chilly lows in the 40s will give way to a nice and warm afternoon of mid to upper 70s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. As the threat for thunderstorms comes to an end this evening, we'll transition back to a sun splashed and warm day on Wednesday.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Tuesday's cooler and stormy weather will quickly transition back to sunshine and above average highs starting on Wednesday, and continue through the end of the week.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s. Sunshine will be the main player on Wednesday, helping boost temperatures by as much as 6-10 degrees from today.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s. We can expect a gorgeous day of sunshine and fall-like temperatures on Wednesday across the mountains. No threat of rain, but keep a jacket handy for the cooler morning and evening hours.

Extended Outlook:

Hotter than average highs will settle back into Southern Colorado through the weekend, with highs warming into the 70s, 80s and 90s. In addition to the heat, there's no precipitation expected through at least next Monday.

A colder and stronger storm could impact parts of Colorado by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler temperatures look more certain at this point than chances for rain and snow, but we'll be watching it closely.

