Severe storms tonight, isolated severe storms on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Severe weather threat will remain high until 7-8 pm or so for the I-25 corridor, and until 10-11 pm for the eastern Plains. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Tornado Watch will remain in effect until 10 pm for most of southeastern Colorado. Main storm threats will include hail up to 2" in diameter, 60 mph wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. During severe weather season, it's always a good idea to be weather ready and make sure that you and your family have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.

KOAA weather Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watches in effect until 10 pm

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 46; High: 70. Overcast skies with peeks of sunshine expected across the Pikes Peak Region on Sunday. Strong to isolated severe storms will be possible by mid afternoon, mainly forming after 3 pm.

PUEBLO: Low: 50; High: 75. Dry skies early on Sunday will give way to afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Strong thunderstorms will again be possible, but severe weather is not as likely.

CANON CITY: Low: 49; High: 74. Severe weather is not expected on Sunday, but showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast for the afternoon and early evening hours.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 40; High: 63. An area of low pressure coming out of the Great Basin will bring showers and thunderstorms to Teller County on Sunday. Severe weather is not expected.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms can be expected by Sunday afternoon, with a small chance of seeing an isolated severe thunderstorm.

PLAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s. Keep an eye on the sky, especially the southeast Plains, as strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible by Sunday afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Mild and mostly cloudy on Sunday, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some storms could turn severe.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Rain chances will be a little higher across the mountains on Sunday, with the potential for flash flooding in recent burn scar areas.

Extended Outlook:

As an area of low pressure moves close to Southern Colorado early next week, widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms will be the main focus through the middle of the week. The wettest days look to be Monday and Tuesday, with flash flooding concerns over recent burn areas and beneficial moisture for the rest of us. Thunderstorm chances start to diminish late in the week as temperatures warm across the forecast area.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter