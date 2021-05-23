Severe storms this evening, windy & drier by Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Severe weather threat will push into the eastern Plains this evening, with the potential for large hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. A Tornado Watch will remain in effect until 8 pm, with the main potential for rotating thunderstorms well east of I-25. Behind the main line of storms that pushes east into Kansas tonight, it's possible that we could still see some hit or miss showers and weaker thunderstorms through early Sunday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 50; High: 76. While rain is not expected on Sunday in the Pikes Peak Region, we are expecting some very gusty winds. Highs will warm into the middle 70s and peak wind gusts could top 50 mph.

PUEBLO: Low: 55; High: 83. Warm and windy on Sunday as the forecast turns dry. Peak wind gusts could top 45 mph during the day.

CANON CITY: Low: 51; High: 78. Bright skies return to Fremont County on Sunday. Along with that sunshine will come a lot of wind, with peak gusts to 40 mph.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 44; High: 64. Clearing skies, mild highs and gusty winds will make for a decent end to the weekend. Peak wind gusts to 40 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. Windy and warmer on Sunday, with afternoon gusts to 50 mph up towards the Palmer Divide.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s. Windy and warmer to close out the weekend, with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible over the far eastern Plains by late afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Although we aren't expecting to see any rain on Sunday, we'll close out the weekend windy. Peak wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 40s/50s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible through early Sunday morning. We'll dry out by the afternoon, but it will be windy, with peak gusts to 50 mph.

Extended Outlook:

We'll start out the work week dry and warmer, with some gorgeous weather expected through at least the middle of the week. Highs will warm through Wednesday before cooling slightly as we close out the week. Our next chance for rain doesn't resurface again until the start of Memorial Day weekend, and for now, it looks pretty weak.

