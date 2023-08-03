Severe hail, damaging wind gusts Thursday over Colorado's eastern plains

Today’s Forecast:

Quiet and mellow this morning, but that won't last long, as another round of showers and storms will develop this afternoon. In the the mountains, today's threats will include gusty winds and heavy rain. For the I-25 corridor, main threats here will be wind gusts to 60 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter. For the eastern Plains, severe weather threats late this afternoon and evening will include 2" hail and wind gusts up to 80 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 59. A similar day temperature wise to yesterday as highs today in the Pikes Peak Region will warm into the upper 80s. After 2 pm, we'll see the potential for a few low end severe thunderstorms, with storms winding down after sunset.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 62. Rain chances will only be around 40% today, but any storms that do form will be capable of hail up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 63. Anytime after 2 pm, scattered thunderstorms will develop across Fremont County. Main threats today will be small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 49. A relatively cool and mild morning will give way to increasing clouds, and another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms could bring a combination of small hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Another warm and potentially stormy afternoon for the Palmer Divide and northern El Paso County. Storms that develop as early as 1-2 pm will bring the potential for 1" hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Storms locally will be strongest across the eastern Plains this afternoon and evening. The greatest risk of severe weather late this afternoon and evening will be for areas north of Highway 50 up through northeastern Colorado. Storms should wrap up between 8-10 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A beautiful morning will give way to the potential for a few spotty thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Although severe weather is not likely today, we can't rule out some stronger storms and small hail today.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Anytime after the lunch hour will be fair game for showers and storms. If you're planning time outside in the mountains today, be careful as storms will be capable of frequent lightning, gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

Extended outlook forecast:

Near seasonal temperatures, with more summer heat will continue in our forecast through Saturday, with highs on the Plains warming into the 80s and 90s each day. Storms during this time will be much more isolated in nature, only around 20-30% each afternoon.

By Saturday night, we'll see our next cold front drop into Southern Colorado, and it will bring a refreshing change to our forecast. From Sunday into early next week, highs will only warm into the 70s in Colorado Springs! The cool down won't last long as highs could return to the upper 80s and lower 90s in the Pikes Peak Region by as early as next Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.