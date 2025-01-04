Several systems to bring fog, snow, ice, and fire concerns to southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A lot to cover in the forecast today across southern Colorado. Dense freezing fog has been creating travel headaches this morning in the Arkansas River Valley and in parts of the Pikes Peak Region. Plan on extra travel time this morning in the Pikes Peak Region and in the eastern U.S. 50 corridor - be especially careful over bridges and overpasses which tend to freeze first. Fog will reduce through the morning but low clouds will remain for much of the day in the Arkansas River Valley.

Meanwhile, in the southern tier, clear skies, downslope gusty winds, and dry air will lead to fire danger with a Red Flag Warning in place for Huerfano and E. Las Animas counties from 11AM - 4PM.

This evening, a cold front will approach from the northwest. This will be a blustery and strong arctic air front with wind gusts of 20-25 mph as it crosses your town. Wind gusts will be closer to 30-35 mph over the eastern plains and the Palmer Divide. A quick shot of snow will follow this front, with best snow potential over the central east plains. Snow totals will be relatively low with this system with 0-2" likely, particularly over the eastern plains counties where isolated 3" totals are possible. Parts of the eastern plains will also see some freezing drizzle - and winter weather advisories are in place for that concern.

Highs will be notably colder today than yesterday largely due to the lower amount of sunshine we'll see today between the fog and low clouds. Still, highs should end up relatively average in the low 40s along most of the southern Front Range.

Early afternoon is likely a good time to work on taking down outdoor holiday decorations - but only if you can complete the project or get to a point where the remaining items are still secure, by 6:00 PM. Once the front arrives, it will be breezy, and with the potential for snow showers, you won't want to be spending a lot of time outside...even if you don't get much snow at your home.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 18.

Pueblo forecast: High: 40; Low: 19.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 22.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 43; Low: 12.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

Plains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: Teens.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 54/58; Low: 20/19.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

Extended outlook forecast:

An active pattern sticks around for most of next week. Sunday will be cold - all day - following tonight's cold front with highs in the low 30s at best. Monday is a "break" day with near normal highs in the 40s. This is a good day for outdoor decoration removal if you're still working on it. Areas of freezing fog are likely Monday night. Tuesday will be cold with highs in the upper 20s as another cold front arrives. Snow showers will occur region wide with this system with Tuesday morning looking like the biggest impact period - I expect at least 2" of snow in the Pikes Peak Region, stay tuned for further updates on that system. Combined - Tuesday is very cold, with snow showers. As our upper level pattern remains unsettled, we stay cold with highs in the mid 30s to upper 30s through the rest of the week. There's a low chance for another storm on Thursday, but details are murky at the moment.

