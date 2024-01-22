Several storm systems track south of Colorado this week, bringing clouds but not much else, until Friday!

Tonight's Forecast:

After a mild day in southern Colorado, we'll cool to slightly above average lows tonight as clouds decrease slightly as moisture moves away from our area. Expect partly cloudy skies, with more clouds in the south and in the mountains and lows in the mid 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 48;

Mainly cloudy skies early tonight becoming partly cloudy overnight allowing temperatures to fall steadily. Relatively calm with slightly above average lows. Northwest winds at 10 mph. Partly cloudy skies start off the morning, with clouds increasing again as the day progresses with a low chance for a rain shower possible during the early commute period with minimal impacts.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 51;

Partly cloudy skies tonight with cool crisp lows. Northwest winds at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 50;

Mostly cloudy with west winds at 10 mph. Relatively nice by January standards though! Mostly cloudy conditions continue tomorrow but temperatures stay mild.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 39;

Mostly cloudy early, with partly cloudy skies overnight into the morning commute before mainly cloudy conditions return. Snow showers return during the afternoon but will be light. Northwest winds at 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Mostly cloudy with northwest winds at 10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds after midnight. Mostly cloudy by morning. West winds at 10 mph - wind chills around 10-15 degrees overnight in the north, but 25-30 degrees in Springfield.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/29; High: 50/51;

Mostly cloudy with west winds 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies continue tomorrow with mild temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s;

Mostly cloudy with west winds at 15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will start with partly cloudy skies, increasing as the day progresses with upper level energy and moisture approaching from the west, and a trough over the Front Range, resulting in upslope flow during the afternoon. Light snow will fall in Woodland Park with a rain shower or two along the Front Range during the PM commute - with low impacts.

Several storms roll through the west coast this week, but our jet stream, which helps to steer storm systems, is well off to our south, pulling storm energy south with it. We keep some moisture and remain partly to mostly cloudy each day this week with our friends south, east, and west of us seeing rain and snow. In the mountains, upslope flow will enable this same moisture to produce scattered snow showers - particularly Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

On Wednesday, a storm system may come close enough to give our southern tier some rain and snow showers but won't impact the rest of the area. Change arrives at the end of the week, as our jet stream shift north resulting in a low tracking from the pacific northwest and arriving here on Friday. While the trend is for this storm to remain too far south for major impacts as well, it will be stronger with more moisture, resulting in rain and snow showers for many of us, with cooler temperatures.

