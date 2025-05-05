Several inches of rain will fall in southern Colorado through Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms continue this evening with a break between two batches of energy this evening. The main thunderstorm threats will lie within the two main areas of storm development - with showers between these bands unlikely to contain lightning.

Overnight, showers will persist. By sunrise, additional moisture will move into the plains leading to a corridor of showers, but they'll largely take until after the morning commute to move into I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 54;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 61;

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 55;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 47;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s;

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41; High: 57/59;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s;

Extended outlook forecast:

The forecast remains on track. Low pressure slowly pivoting through the Four Corners and then New Mexico will swing multiple rounds of energy into southern Colorado over the next 72 hours. Light showers are expected Monday morning. Rain will increase in intensity during the afternoon with embedded thunderstorms. Flash flooding is possible wherever storms train. Storm training means multiple storms form and then move over the same areas in a line. As a result, the flood risk tomorrow is isolated - as by percentage, most of the region won't get those conditions. But it's likely some small part of the region will. Stay weather aware.

Tuesday should be the "headline" day of this event. As the low tracks east, it will get closer to a blocking ridge to the east (this is called an omega block). The tighter spacing will increase the "pull" the storm has in bringing moisture into Colorado. Meanwhile, it will be flinging a large and potent swath of mid-level energy into the area. Combined, this means heavy rain is expected Tuesday. The NOAA Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has southern Colorado Springs, and Pueblo in a slight (2 out of 4) risk for flash flooding on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the cold temperatures should bring the snow level down to around 8,000 feet. This will result in heavy snow in Teller County on Tuesday afternoon that I expect will impact travel along U.S. 24. I do not expect this snow to stick to roads during the daytime, but visibility could be limited. Once the sun sets, snow is likely to stick, and the Wednesday morning commute is likely to be impacted. This may also apply to Monument Hill but the forecast is more iffy due to being very close to the cutoff elevation.

Wednesday will have remnant showers, an isolated t-storm is possible in the afternoon.

The foothills and mountains retain shower and storm chances straight into the weekend - of a more "typical" daily PM chance variety, while the plains should generally dry out.

