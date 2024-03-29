Several days of elevated fire danger in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Several days of elevated to high fire danger have arrived in Southern Colorado. Today, the I-25 corridor will have elevated fire weather conditions:

With gusty winds this afternoon and dry air in place. Fire weather warnings are in place for Baca, and E. Las Animas counties today and Saturday from 11AM -7PM.

KOAA Fire Weather Warnings on Friday and Saturday in Southern Colorado



These forecasts are issued based on complex data that include humidity, wind gusts, and how dry our fuels are. We do not have fire weather warnings in place for the rest of the area because humidity may be a bit too high - but you should be careful of outdoor burning today. Overall - it's a dry, warm, and breezy day.

If you're heading to the western slope for the weekend, snow showers are ongoing today ahead of a low pressure system that will eventually make its way toward us (and is partly responsible for our winds over the next few days). Expect snow covered roads along and west of the Continental Divide. Westbound Vail Pass was closed earlier this morning due to snow conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 32.

Sunny and nice but breezy with elevated fire danger. Northwest winds at 10 mph shifting southwest from 10-25 mph this afternoon with gusts to 30 mph.

Sunset: 7:20 PM

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 34.

Sunny and gusty with west winds at 10-15 mph increasing 15-30 mph this afternoon. Elevated fire danger.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 35.

Sunny and breezy with west southwest winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 28.

Mostly sunny this morning with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Breezy! West winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 45 mph. Low chance for a brief shower this afternoon but a mainly dry day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Mostly sunny with west winds at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s.

RED FLAG WARNING for Baca, E. Las Animas Counties 11AM - 7PM (Friday & Saturday)

Mostly sunny and breezy with west winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60/64; Low: 35/37.

Sunny and windy with west winds at 15-30 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Partly sunny and windy with west winds at 10-30 mph gusting to 50 mph afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Winds increase through the weekend as our jet stream remains over us and strengthens. At the moment, Red Flag Warnings haven't been issued region-wide for the weekend, but expect wind gusts of...

N of HWY 50:



35-45 mph on Saturday

40-50 mph on Sunday

S of HWY 50:

40-50 on Saturday

50-60+ on Sunday

Sunday will have the greatest widespread fire risk across southern Colorado. Our next weather system arrives Monday bringing mainly rain due to the timing, with a bit of spring like wet snow that mainly sticks to the grassy areas after a cold front passes through on Monday afternoon. Higher spots...Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, and the southern mountains, will get snow.

High pressure returns with a warming trend for mid-week.

