September summer heat arrives Friday ahead of weekend weather changes

Today’s Forecast:

Westerly flow aloft will play a key role in our weather today, leading to warming highs and increasing breezes this afternoon. Highs will jump up 5-10 degrees from Thursday, topping out in the 90s on the Plains, with 60s, 70s and 80s in the higher terrain.

The downslope wind will lead to spotty fire danger today, with afternoon relative humidity in the single digits and teens, and wind gusts around 15-25 mph. Higher gusts to 30 mph will be possible today in the San Luis Valley, upper Arkansas River Valley and mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 57. Highs today are expected to reach the 90-degree mark for the fourth time this month. Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon, but rain is not expected in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 59. Dry and hot weather during the day will give way to a warm evening for tonight's annual Bell Game, being played at 7 pm at Dutch Clark Stadium.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 61. Friday's forecast will be hot, dry and breezy, with temperatures soaring back into the 90s for the first time since early this week.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 81; Low: 49. Our weather on Friday will be a warm and breezy one, with highs today climbing into the lower 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. After a couple of cooler days, warm, downslope breezes will push today's highs into the middle to upper 80s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot, dry and breezy weather can be expected this afternoon as daytime highs on the Plains top out well into the 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. So far this morning, it has been gusty around the Raton Mesa, and throughout the day on Friday, we can expect gusty downslope winds and warmth. Peak gusts today will be around 20-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s/80s; Low: 40s. It will be a bright and beautiful day in the mountains on Friday, with dry skies and warm highs. Westerly winds will be breezy at times, with peak wind gusts up around 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak cool front will move through the Plains on Saturday, dropping highs by around 5 degrees. Our high in Colorado Springs on Saturday will warm into the middle 80s. Behind the front, we will see gusty north winds in the morning, with the wind weakening and turning easterly by the afternoon.

Downsloping wind increases again by Sunday as high pressure builds over Texas. Peak gusts to 30 mph will drive temperatures into the lower 90s in the Springs.

Monday will remain very warm, with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A potent cold front arrives next Tuesday. Highs will cool down to the 70s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, with lows in the lower to middle 50s. On top of the fall-like cool down, rain chances will turn more elevated during the mid-week period across Southern Colorado.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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