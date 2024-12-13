Secure your holiday decorations, it will be breezy in Colorado on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight and temperatures will be slightly above average. The wind will be breezy in the mountains overnight and calm in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 47;

Friday will be gusty with WSW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 35 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be a few degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 51;

It will be breezy on Friday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 40 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be mild.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 47;

Friday will be a windy day with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. It will be mostly sunny.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 37;

Friday will be cool and windy. Wind will be from the W at 12-18 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 42;

Monument and the Tri-Lakes will be mostly sunny and windy on Friday. Wind will be from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting up to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be partly cloudy and breezy on Friday. Highs will rise to the upper 40s to low 50s. Wind will be from the SW at 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/26; High: 45/50;

Friday will be windy with WSW wind at 10-20 mph gusting up to 40-45 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s;

It will be windy for the mountain valleys on Friday with W wind at 10-20 mph gusting up to 45 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy and there will be snow showers west of the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the weekend, temperatures will warm up a little bit, rising to the 40s in the mountains and 50s to 60s in the plains. The next windy day will be Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.