Seasonal temperatures Monday, with strong & gusty winds for some

Tonight's Forecast:

By 7 pm, all Red Flag Warnings and most High Wind Warnings should be allowed to expire. For Huerfano County and parts of Las Animas County, High Wind Warnings will remain in place until 8 am Monday.

High Wind Warnings remain in effect until 7 pm for the mountains, mountain valleys, and Pueblo County. The same warning will continue until 8 am tomorrow for parts of Las Animas and Huerfano counties. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ttNYOPxnZh — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) March 6, 2023



By Monday morning, the wind will be fairly light across most of the region, allowing for temperatures to cool down to the 10s and 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 50; After a warm and windy day today, Monday's forecast will be cooler across the Pikes Peak Region. Winds will turn more southerly by Monday afternoon, with peak gusts to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 57; A cooler and much more mellow start to the week for the Steel City, with mostly sunny skies and near seasonal highs on Monday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 55; Bright skies and mild highs should make for a pretty nice start to the week, with south wind gusts during the afternoon hours up near 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 43; Sunshine and bluebird skies will make for a gorgeous start to the week for Teller County. That said, it will still be gusty throughout the day, with peak southwest wind gusts up near 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s; A nice and pleasant start to the week, with near seasonal daytime temperatures and breezy south winds during the afternoon hours.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A much nicer day for the Plains of southeast Colorado on Monday, with dry skies, lighter winds and mild daytime highs.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; While the High Wind Warning for other parts of Southern Colorado will expire this evening, our High Wind Warning will continue until 8 am Monday. Even after the warning expires, south/southwest wind gusts by the afternoon could gust in excess of 55 mph near Walsenburg.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; While the wind won't be as strong as today in the mountains, it will still be windy, with peak gusts to 50 mph. Skies will be dry, with no real shot for snow until late this week.

Extended outlook forecast:

A Monday night cold front will bring the potential for drizzle, freezing drizzle and light snow flurries to the Plains of Southern Colorado through Tuesday morning. Another round of freezing drizzle will be possible from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning out ahead of our next winter storm. The storm for now looks to generally miss us to the north, with snow chances lowering, but still sticking around in our forecast. Stay tuned...

