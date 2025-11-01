Seasonal Saturday, record breaking heat Sunday, and roller coaster temps ahead

Today’s Forecast:

Expect a large swing in temperatures today in southern Colorado - as we begin the day in the teens and 20s, before rocketing to the 60s this afternoon on the plains. Incoming high pressure makes today a day of transition, as an upper level trough moves east out of the state and high pressure begins to build in.

Remember to "fall back" tonight - the clocks go back one hour at 2:00 AM on Sunday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 35.

Mostly sunny and seasonal with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 29.

Mostly sunny with periodic high clouds. East southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 35.

Mostly sunny with northwest winds at 5-10 mph, shifting southeast in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 38.

Mostly sunny with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Mostly sunny with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s.

Sunny with west southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 62/61; Low: 36/35.

Sunny with northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s.

Sunny with northwest winds at 15-20 mph, gusting at times to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The sun may be setting at 4:57 PM tomorrow...on the second day of November...but temperatures will feel like early September. Upper level high pressure will lead to sinking air - and that compression of the air helps to warm it up - with record breaking highs possible in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be upslope and fairly light in the afternoon for the most part, but they'll be light.

A cold front arrives Sunday night and leads to a cooler Monday with seasonal highs, northeasterly winds across most of the area, and periodic clouds.

Downslope breezes arrive Tuesday leading to another warm day, and elevated fire danger. A weak front Wednesday changes the wind direction and cools temperatures. Thursday sees a return to downslope breezes, once again elevating fire danger.

A slightly more unsettled pattern should arrive by Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.