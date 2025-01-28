Seasonable weather on Tuesday before the next snowstorm arrives Wednesday afternoon

Tonight's Forecast:

The wind will be light tonight, less than 10 mph. Temperatures will be seasonable or slightly below average. The sky will be mostly clear.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 48;

It will be sunny with S wind at 2-8 mph and temperatures will be just a couple of degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 13; High: 49;

Sunny and seasonable on Tuesday. The sky will be clear and the wind will be light, out of the SW at 2-8 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 46;

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 11; High: 39;

Chilly in the morning and comfortable with a coat in the afternoon. The sun will be out in full force on Tuesday and the wind will be less than 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 16; High: 42;

Monument will be cold in the morning and comfortable in the afternoon. The sky will be clear and the wind will be out of the SE at 2-8 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s - 50s;

Mostly sunny and mild on Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 18/18; High: 43/47;

It will be sunny and comfortable on Tuesday afternoon. The wind will be out of the SE at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: 30s - 40s;

The mountain valleys will start the day cold, and then rise to the mid-30s to low 40s. The sky will be sunny and the wind will be less than 15 mph for most of the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday begins clear with mild temperatures, but by the afternoon or evening snow will begin to move in from the south. Snow showers expand across our region on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snow will taper off through Thursday evening. It will be heavy and wet snow that may be tough to shovel and will be slushy on the roads initially.

