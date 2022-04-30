Seasonable temperatures and breezy on Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

A break in the wind and fire danger today. No alerts are in effect in our region! Temperatures will be seasonable and winds will be just breezy.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 34. Sunny Saturday afternoon with SSE wind 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 37. Sunny today with ESE wind 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 39. Sunshine and mild temperatures with SSE wind 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 30. Partly cloudy with NNW wind 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 63; Low: 31. Sunshine and SSE wind 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. A breezy day with ESE wind gusting to 30 mph with sunshine.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 68/70; Low: 34/36. Comfortable today with SSE wind 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Low 60s for mountain valleys today with just a few clouds and a light breeze with WNW gusts to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures on Sunday will be similar to today, perhaps a couple of degrees warmer. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms well east of I-25 Sunday afternoon, they could be strong enough to produce hail and gusty winds. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning a few isolated rain and snow showers will impact the foothills and mountains and the Palmer Divide. Monday will be humid yet windy. Tuesday becomes dry and windy leading to high fire danger again. Then another chance of showers, this time more widespread will be possible Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned for more details!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

