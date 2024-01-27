Seasonable Saturday, warm and sunny week with a weather maker next weekend bringing back the chill and snow

Today’s Forecast:

After a snowstorm with high enough moisture content to make for a good snowball fight , high pressure is returning Saturday to the Pikes Peak Region. Highs today will be seasonable in the mid-40s with winds from the north at 10 mph under mainly sunny skies.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 23.

Sunny with northwest winds at 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 22.

Sunny with northwest winds at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 29.

Sunny with northwest winds at 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 19.

Sunny with northwest winds 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny with northwest winds at 10 mph

Plains forecast: High: Low 50s; Low: 20s.

Sunny with northwest winds at 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 41/44; Low: 22.

Sunny with northwest winds at 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s.

Can you guess? Yep. Sunny with northwest winds 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The warm up continues for us tomorrow as highs climb into the middle to upper 50s - a pattern that persists for most of next week topping us out in the upper 50s to low 60s late week. Our next storm system looks to arrive next weekend. Early indications are that it could be more potent that our last few systems in delivering more prolonged moisture, wind and cold with features of an Albuquerque Low based on track location. Temperatures will be a question on this system though - with the strength of our polar jet stream determining how much cold air is able to push south, and how far it is able to do so. That will determine how much of a snow maker this might be, versus plain ol' rain. A lot to resolve - the short story is this week is GREAT, and next weekend looks active.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

