Seasonable Saturday ahead of very active weather for much of next week

Mild highs and - mostly - sunny skies kick off your weekend and the last day of Daylight Saving Time. Sunset in Colorado Springs tonight will be at 5:57PM...and tomorrow at 4:56PM. So if you want to enjoy a final day of later-afternoon sunlight, it's now or never. When the clocks fall back, so will the temperatures, particularly heading into next week.

Southerly flow could lead to a shower or even a rogue thunderstorm this afternoon over parts of the extreme southeastern plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 35.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 34.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 38.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 26.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 66; Low: 36.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The clocks fall back, and so do the temperatures - with a very active pattern ahead this week. Sunday starts calm. I expect some light patchy fog across parts of the area before sunrise Sunday morning particularly across parts of the plains as our airflow shifts south southeast, bringing in some low level moisture. For those spots that do see any light fog, it should dissipate quickly in the morning. Sunday is otherwise calm on the I-25 corridor with clouds increasing during the afternoon ahead of a well-advertised storm system. Different story for our central mountain friends - if you plan to head that direction Sunday, expect some snow showers, particularly during the afternoon. Highs fall 5-8 degrees relative to today's highs.

A cold front moves through on Sunday night. Monday is "action" day one. Low pressure will swing to our south, bringing us snow and wind chances that could impact the morning commute. I expect the bulk of the action to wrap up during the afternoon with only low chances for remaining showers into the evening. At the Colorado Springs Airport, I expect 1-3" of snow, with slightly higher totals north and west of I-25. There's still uncertainty with this storm - the timing of the surface low, how well that works with the incoming moisture. It's a challenging forecast. My numbers are a little higher than what you'd probably call the "average" from the models at this point...but I'm expecting a combination of upslope flow and banding impacts to lower the snow level a small amount and forecasting accordingly. In Woodland Park, I expect 4-6", and 2-5" over the Palmer Divide. Monday is cold with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday is a quiet reset day with highs in the 50s.

By mid-week, we're watching another area of low pressure that looks to be longer fused, with unsettled conditions and chances for rain and snow from Wednesday to Friday. That system will keep temperatures well below average and feeling very winter-like. Stay tuned...

