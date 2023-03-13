Seasonable on Monday with a warming trend through mid-week

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be near average for temperatures with partly cloudy sky conditions. There is a chance of isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon and evening, with low impacts.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 27. Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 27. Mostly sunny with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 31. Mostly sunny with SSE wind at 10 mph with a slight chance of rain or snow this evening, with a dusting possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 23. Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 10 mph with a slight chance of snow this evening, with a dusting possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 49; Low: 27. Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 5-10 mph with a slight chance of rain or snow this evening with little to no accumulation.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 52/52; Low: 29/29. Mostly sunny with SSE wind at 10 mph with a slight chance of rain or snow this evening with little to no accumulation.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy today with a chance of afternoon rain or snow with light accumulations of less than an inch.

Extended outlook forecast:

We further dry out and warm up on Tuesday with highs about 10 degrees warmer than today. Temperatures peak this week on Wednesday with 60s and 70s in the plains and 50s in the mountains. Then on Wednesday night the next cold front blows through the region, with rain transitioning to snow overnight and snow showers lingering on Thursday. Accumulations through Thursday evening are trending at 2 inches or less for I-25, less than an inch in the plains, and 205 inches for the mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.