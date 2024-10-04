Seasonable on Friday ahead of record heat and high fire danger Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Fall-like and crisp this morning following the passage of Thursday's cold front. Temperatures will slowly warm throughout the morning hours, with today's highs topping out in the upper 70s in Colorado Springs and the lower 80s in Pueblo and Canon City. Highs this afternoon will still be around 5-8 degrees above average.

South and southeasterly winds will also pick up during the day, with peak afternoon wind gusts up around 20-30 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 51. Even with additional cooling, today's high in Colorado Springs will still be as much as 5-8 degrees above our season average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 49. Lower 80s and sunshine on Friday will make for a gorgeous end to the week. Southeasterly winds today will be sustained around 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 53. Sunny and breezy on Friday, with a warm, but comfortable high near 80 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 74; Low: 44. Lower to middle 70s and sunshine on Friday, with highs warming by as much as 2-5 degrees on Saturday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm and breezy on Friday, with southeast wind gusts this afternoon up around 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/89s; Low: 40s/50s. A small break from the heat today will include gusty southeasterly breezes and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Even with further cooling in today's forecast, summer-like warmth will continue this afternoon, with highs on the southern I-25 corridor topping out in the 70s and 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Mild sunshine and a little on the breezy side today for our mountains and mountain valleys, with southwesterly wind gusts up around 25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will bring about a big boost in temperatures as west and northwesterly downslope winds strengthen in advance of our next cold front. These downslope winds will bring high fire danger threats to parts of Southern Colorado, with a Fire Weather Watch being issued for Saturday. These conditions will also mean another hot day! My forecast on Saturday is for a high of 86 degrees in Colorado Springs, with our current record sitting at 83 degrees. Pueblo will also be on record watch as our forecast high of 92 degrees looks to surpass the current record of 91.

Saturday evening's cold front will bring some sweet relief to our forecast on Sunday, with 70s for highs region-wide across Southern Colorado.

