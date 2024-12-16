Seasonable chill Monday ahead of a breezy cold front Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

Following a cold front yesterday, Monday will be seasonable across southern Colorado with highs very close to normal. Winds will be relatively light today at 5-10 mph, and you may notice a few mid and high level clouds in your sky in the evening due to weak upper level energy traveling through the area - could make for nice sunsets over the southeastern plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 24.

Grab the jacket, and keep the jacket, today - but not the full winter parka. Cooler than yesterday's high of 57...you'll be right around average. The normal high at the airport today is 44 degrees. Interestingly, 44 is actually the lowest average high all year in Colorado Springs. We keep that average high through January 1st, then start going back up!

Pueblo forecast: High: 47; Low: 21.

Brrr out the door - but nice this afternoon on your Monday. Plenty of sunshine, it'll feel like an average mid December day. Light southeasterly breezes at 5-10 mph this afternoon. A few mid and high level clouds will arrive around sunset.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 30.

A crisp start to the week but certainly quite calm weather for this time of year. South winds at 5-10 mph this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 22.

Sunny and pleasant - light winds, crisp dry air. A nice and chilly December day. South breezes at 5-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny, seasonal, and quiet weather-wise. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s.

Sunny but cool today. A chilly north breezes this morning will switch to a warmer southeast breeze this afternoon. Winds this morning 5-10 mph, in the afternoon increasing to 10-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 53/55; Low: 30/32.

Sunny, nice, and quiet with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and crisp with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday brings more breezes to southern Colorado, but less so than our last two weak systems. You'll notice breezes in the morning of 15-25 mph out of the southwest, with a cold front arriving sometime between late morning and early afternoon. This will bring clouds to the Pikes Peak Region Tuesday afternoon, and it'll be a gusty front with a noticeable change in wind direction (but not so much wind speed). A few flurries are possible in the evening commute over the Palmer Divide, Woodland Park, and portions of Colorado Springs - but impacts to travel and accumulations are not expected. We'll see a touch more action in the southern mountains, where you could get some minor accumulations but the system is quite weak, impacts will be very low. The front lacks any upslope wind component that would help generate snow for most of I-25.

Wednesday's highs will drop back to the upper 40s due to cold air behind the front, before a comfortable warm up rounds out the week with sunshine and high pressure in control. The first day of winter will feature highs in the upper 50s to low 60s...a solid 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

____

