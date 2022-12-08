Seasonable and sunny end of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening the winds will die down and it will be a clear and cold night.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 18; High: 48; Mostly sunny on Friday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 52; Mostly sunny with ENE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 20; High: 50; Mostly clear with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 41; Mostly clear on Friday with SW wind at 15 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 46; Mostly sunny with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 50s; Sunny and seasonable to the low 50s Friday with a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 18/17; High: 51/54; Mostly sunny on Friday with a light breeze from the southwest.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 30s/40s; Mostly clear with cool temperatures in mountain valleys on Friday and breezy winds gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures on Saturday will be very similar to Friday with sunshine and a light breeze once again. Sunday will be the warmer day of the weekend with upper-40s in the mountains and 50s to 60s in the plains. Monday begins pleasant and breezy, then a cold front will move through in the evening bringing much colder air Tuesday and Wednesday. This will also bring a chance of snow Monday night into Tuesday. Snow looks to favor northern Colorado from this next storm.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

