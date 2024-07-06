Seasonable and dry Saturday with isolated late storms possible on the eastern plains

Today’s Forecast:

It's a nice day in southern Colorado. Grab your cowboy hat...and the sunscreen! You'll need it for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade this morning. With relatively dry air in place close to the ground, and far up in the sky, you'll get lots of sunshine today. Winds out of the south this morning will also help turn up the thermostat today - with highs in the mid 80s across the region...seasonable for this time of year. Modest upper-level energy will produce mountain clouds, with isolated thunderstorms possible in the hills in the afternoon. These storms will not be widespread. Storm potential is greater on the southeastern plains today where a frontal system may provide additional lift. The storm prediction center has the extreme southeastern plains adjacent to Kansas in a slight risk.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 54.

Mostly sunny and comfortable with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 59.

Sunny and hot with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 58.

Sunny with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 44.

Sunny and warm with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. A weak 1-in-10 chance for an afternoon shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s.

Sunny - great for outdoor activities! Northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s.

Sunny with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Low chance for a late day storm (10-20%) - but if you see that storm, it is likely to be strong/severe.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 88; Low: 55/56.

Sunny...nice...dry...great. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s.

Sunny and warm - southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Great hiking weather. Weak afternoon shower chance (about 1-in-10 focused on the higher summits).

Extended outlook forecast:

A more active weather day is ahead on Sunday with a cold front crossing southern Colorado in the morning. This will lead to added morning cloud cover and a light morning sprinkle is possible generally west of I-25. In the afternoon, you can expect the sun to pop out, with partly cloudy skies, followed by the development of scattered thunderstorms. We have the potential to see a couple rounds of showers and weaker storms on Sunday, and I wouldn't rule out a stronger storm or two across parts of the area depending on how much heating (and therefore instability) we get. Temperatures following the cold front cool back to the 70s and 80s - about 10 degrees cooler than today.

Storm chances stick around Monday and Tuesday as moisture hangs out in the Front Range mountains, though both days will see less widespread storms than Sunday. Temps on Monday remain below average, before we return to seasonable mid-80s on Tuesday. The pattern remains fairly consistent for much of next week - with a trend toward more isolated storm coverage by Wednesday as temperatures climb.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

