Scattered thunderstorms, with heavy rain possible for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Yesterday's storm mainly favored the mountains and southern parts of the I-25 corridor. Today's storm coverage should shift back into the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo County, with scattered showers and storms developing by mid to late afternoon. The potential for heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds will continue into the evening hours.

Overall threats today will be highest in the mountains and Four Corners Region. Temperatures today will be slightly cooler, with 70s and 80s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with a mix of 80s and 90s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 58. Storms yesterday mainly missed us in the Pikes Peak Region. Today looks to be more active, with storms developing late this afternoon, and rain possible through late this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 61. It will remain hot and muggy on Thursday, with late afternoon and evening thunderstorms both in town and across the county.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 62. A mix of sun and clouds early will give way to unsettled skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms by late this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 47. After a dip in the action yesterday, showers and storms are likely to return to our forecast today as the monsoon remains active in Southern Colorado.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. A quiet, but muggy morning will give way to showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will be possible along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Warm this morning and turning hot this afternoon. A chance for showers and thunderstorms will be possible on the Plains from late this afternoon through very early Friday morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Showers and thunderstorms will be most numerous today west of I-25 and near the Raton Mesa. Today's storms will bring the potential for heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds to our forecast.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. We've already seen some rain this morning in the mountains, and this will be followed by the potential for heavier rain showers and flooding this afternoon. The highest flood threats today will be in the San Luis Valley, San Juan Mountains and La Garitas.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weakening of the monsoon will occur on Friday, and as moisture shifts west into the mountains, storm chance will lower in the Colorado Springs area and eastern Plains. This trend is likely to continue this weekend, with sunshine early followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies each afternoon.

A cold front next Monday will bring a good 5-10 degrees of cooling to our forecast to start the week, along with an increased chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms to the Pikes Peak Region.

