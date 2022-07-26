Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday, some flooding possible

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible until around sunset for the mountains and urban corridor. By around sunset, most of the rain will have pushed east of the I-25 corridor, with just some lingering showers for the eastern Plains through late this evening. Also by sunset, I expect the severe weather and flash flood threat to diminish.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 86; Slightly warmer on Tuesday, with spotty to scattered thunderstorms building back into the Pikes Peak Region starting as early as 2 pm. Localized urban flooding may again be a concern in some areas due to the slow-moving nature of these thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 91; A warmer day on Tuesday as highs will climb back into the 90s. On top of the warm up, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible by mid to late afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 88; Dry skies early will give way to the potential for afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. Although the severe threat appears lower, heavy rain will be possible from any storms that develop on Tuesday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 76; We're expecting another active day across the higher elevations in Teller County on Tuesday. Storm initiation will occur by early to mid afternoon, with storms likely at times up until sunset.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s; A warm and humid day on Tuesday, with more convection expected by the afternoon and evening hours as showers and thunderstorms roll across the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s; A dry and mild morning on Tuesday will give way to the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. While severe weather is not expected to be that widespread tomorrow, a few stronger storms could briefly reach severe criteria.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s; The summer monsoon is expected to be an active player in our forecast throughout the rest of the week, and Tuesday is no exception, with the potential for afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s; With another day of showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, make sure that if you're planning to spend time outdoors in the high country, that you have a plan to find shelter when thunderstorms start to form. That could be as early as 12-1 pm on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Slightly cooler Wednesday, with the continued potential for scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. Following the passage of a mid-week cold front, the stage will be set late this week for heavy rain and flooding across the region. It could be a similar scenario to the rainy Sunday that we just saw. Along with the unsettled weather will come a major cool down late this week, with highs only warming into the 70s and 80s from Thursday to Friday. Daily storm chances are likely to continue this weekend, but the flood threat should be significantly down by then.

