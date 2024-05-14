Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday ahead of a rainy & cooler Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

Sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms will have the potential to reach strong to low end severe criteria today, with threats including wind gusts to 60 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter. Storms look to fire off as early as 1 pm, with the threat for showers and thunderstorms wrapping up this evening shortly after sunset.

Temperatures this afternoon will be very warm, with 70s and 80s on the Plains, and 50s and 60s in our mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 45. Today's high in the upper 70s will be as warm as what we've seen this year so far. On top of the warmth, we're expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 47. Bright and sunny skies early will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in Pueblo. Some storms will be capable of strong wind gusts and pea to quarter sized hail.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 48. Dry skies this morning will give way to a stormy and unsettled afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing through early this evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 37. With a warm high of 67 degrees in Woodland Park today, we'll continue to melt away more of that snow that we saw on Mother's Day. On top of the warmth, scattered showers and thunderstorms will pick up this afternoon just after the lunch hour.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Sunshine this morning will give way to stormy looking skies this afternoon as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop across the Palmer Divide. Some stronger storms will be capable of wind gusts to 60 mph and hail stones up to 1" in diameter.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Hot, with highs on the Plains today topping out in the middle to upper 80s. Relief will come in the form of spotty rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with the best chances for rain for areas north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Bluebird skies this morning will give way to scattered showers this afternoon in Huerfano County, with lesser chances for rain today farther south in Las Animas County. Either way, an umbrella probably not a bad idea as you leave home this morning.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Thunderstorms in the mountains will begin to develop by the lunch hour today, with storms expected to wrap up early this evening. With the warmer air in today's forecast, snow levels are expected to stay above 10,000-11,000 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front Wednesday will bring us the potential for a much wetter day, with rain picking up as early as late morning to early afternoon. Showers will become less widespread Wednesday evening, but could continue in some areas into the day on Thursday. Mid-week highs will be much cooler compared to what we'll see today, only warming into the 60s and 70s on the Plains.

A weak ridge of high pressure will lead to a quieter stretch of weather beginning Friday, with mostly dry weather and warmer temperatures as we move into the upcoming weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

