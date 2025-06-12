Scattered thunderstorms Thursday, with a few severe storms possible

Today’s Forecast:

A persistent weather pattern will continue on Thursday as dry skies early will give way to spotty to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain will come to an end from west to east this evening over Southern Colorado. Look for storms to initiate over the mountains as early as the lunch hour. As storms move to the east this afternoon, a few storms could briefly reach low end severe criteria along and east of I-25, with today's main storm threat including outflow wind gusts to 60 mph.

Temperatures today will remain about 4-7 degrees above average, topping out in the 80s and 90s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 55. Warm, with sunshine early giving way to mostly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Storms will be capable of frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail on Thursday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 57. Hot, but only getting hotter from here for Father's Day weekend. On Thursday, a few spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, mainly after 3 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 57. Temperatures will be near to slightly warmer than yesterday, with sunshine early giving way to increasing clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 48. Warm, late spring-like weather will continue on Thursday as sunny skies this morning will also give way to another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. A quick warm-up after sunrise will give way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and the potential for scattered showers and strong thunderstorms. Storms today will be capable of brief and heavy downpours, frequent lighting, small hail and gusty winds.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot again on Thursday, with thunderstorms developing on the Plains towards mid to late afternoon. Through this evening, an isolated severe storm will be possible before storms wind down later tonight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Rinse and repeat on Thursday, with sunshine early followed by building cloud cover this afternoon and the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Sunshine in the mountains this morning will give way to unsettled and stormy skies as storms start to fire off today as early as the lunch hour. Storms will remain possible through late this afternoon and if a storm threatens in your area, take cover until the lightning passes.

Extended outlook forecast:

A drier, southwest flow pattern will set up on Friday as high pressure builds towards the Rocky Mountain states from the southwest. While rain chances will trend downward from today, we still can't rule out the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm in the Pikes Peak Region on Friday. Farther east, severe storms will be possible again on Friday, especially for areas in far eastern Colorado.

By the weekend, high pressure will be in firm control. This will result in the hottest temperatures of the year so far. Highs in the Springs will climb into the upper 80s on Saturday, with lower 90s on Sunday and Monday. Highs in Pueblo and the eastern Plains could be flirting with triple digits on Father's Day. Our next cool front will arrive on Tuesday, with a return to near average highs by the middle of next week

