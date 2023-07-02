Scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, with more storms for July 4th

Today’s Forecast:

Warmer today as highs look to rebound into the 80s and lower 90s across the Plains. A weak disturbance will kick off showers and thunderstorms by around the lunch hour in the mountains. Storms will move east into the I-25 corridor and Plains this afternoon before wrapping up early this evening.

A few storms could turn marginally severe over the eastern Plains, with frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hail up to 1" in diameter serving as the main threats.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 56. Blue skies this morning will give way to a warmer afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms possible anytime between 1-6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 57. We'll be feeling the heat today in Pueblo as daytime highs look to return to the 90s for the first time since last Wednesday. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible today as well.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 56. Warmer this afternoon, with a few hit or miss thunderstorms in the forecast. With a lot of people spending time outside during the holiday weekend, remember that if you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 48. A warmer day today compared to Saturday, with a few more storms this afternoon as well for Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A sunny start to our Sunday will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon, and a few passing showers and thunderstorms. Best chances for stormy weather will be between 1-6 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. After a relatively mellow Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to our forecast on Sunday, with the potential for a few thunderstorms to reach severe criteria.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. A few degrees warmer this afternoon, with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms in our forecast. Stronger storms will be capable of frequent lightning, small hail and heavy downpours.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Keep an eye on the sky if you're planning to spend time in the mountains today. Showers and thunderstorms look to build up around the lunch hour before tapering off by early this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another brief break from summer-time showers and thunderstorms can be expected on Monday ahead of an approaching cold front that looks to move into Southern Colorado late Tuesday. The timing of the cold front will be key in determining how much energy and rain we see on the 4th of July. For now, I see our best thunderstorm chances from the afternoon to early evening hours, but it is possible that some rain could linger past sunset.

Behind Tuesday night's cold front will come a much cooler day on Wednesday, along with a much more unsettled afternoon. More frequent or widespread thunderstorms will be possible into Thursday before lower storm chances and less coverage late this week.

