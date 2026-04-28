Scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday, before widespread rain and snow on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with chilly, seasonable temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 58;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 67;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 65;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 51;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon, with a transition to snow showers at night.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 55;

It will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms possible through the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/34; High: 62/65;

Clouds will increase through the day on Wednesday, with isolated rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Wednesday. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, with a transition to snow or a wintry mix in the evening.

Snow total forecast:

Between Thursday and Friday, rain and snow showers will become widespread across southern Colorado. Expect a couple of gloomy and wet days. The snow impacts will be greatest in the mountains, especially above 8,000 feet. Rain will transition to slushy snow between 6,000 and 8,000 feet on Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday morning will be the toughest for travel in terms of snow impacts. Below are the expected snow accumulations.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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