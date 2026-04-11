Scattered thunderstorms on Saturday with gusty wind, ahead of fire danger Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

A few morning showers are moving through the southern counties and southern mountains - these are appetizer round showers ahead of the main activity we'll track today.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon as upper level energy moves into the mountains from the southwest. It will be fairly cool this morning with periods of overcast conditions interspersed with partly cloudy skies. The more sunshine you see this morning, the better your odds of seeing a shower or storm this afternoon - the heating is what will fuel storm potential. In meteorology, this is called diabatic heating (so there's a new scrabble word for ya)!

Some of these storms are likely to produce gusty winds. As has been the case over the last two days - this is a hit-or-miss storm set up. Not all areas get a storm. However, the conditions today are slightly more favorable for heavy rain from storms that are able to form, which is badly needed. If you get a storm, it should last for less than 40 minutes - wait it out, and you'll be able to continue with your day.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 42.

Slightly decreasing AM clouds - becoming partly cloudy. The main delineator of thunderstorm potential today is the amount of clearing you see this morning. With that said - scattered thunderstorms this afternoon mainly after 1:00 PM. Storm coverage will be incomplete. It will also be breezy with southwest winds this afternoon at 15-25 mph. If you get a storm, it should last less than 30-40 minutes and could contain gusty winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 43.

Partly cloudy this morning with a rapid warm up. Showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Coverage will be isolated, timing between 2-6 PM. Other than the storm chances, it remains partly cloudy this afternoon and will become breezy. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 43.

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. It will become breezy this afternoon with southwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 34.

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms - the timing is mainly between 12-6 PM. It will become breezy this afternoon with southwest winds at 15-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph in wind prone areas.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60S; Low: 30s.

Mostly cloudy this morning becoming partly cloudy around lunchtime though cloudier than it will be in Colorado Springs. Isolated showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, is possible this afternoon. Breezy with southwest winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph, mainly if there is a nearby shower. Overall chance of precipitation is about 30%.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s.

Mostly cloudy, with afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms. A few showers and storms will likely contain gusty wind. Otherwise, breezy to windy with south southwesterly winds at 25-35 mph, gusting 45-50 mph in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 71/73; Low: 42/40.

Partly sunny with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with southwest winds at 20-30 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Partly cloudy this morning with scattered thunderstorms after 12 PM. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

We trade moisture for fire danger on Sunday - in very typical Colorado fashion. Red Flag Warnings have been issued across most of southern Colorado from 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM. Expect southwesterly winds at 10-20 mph, gusting 30-45 mph during the afternoon. The strongest gusts will be toward the southern mountains. Highs will be fairly similar - slightly warmer - than today.

We continue to track gusty wind on Monday, and Fire Weather Watches are in place from 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM. Wind speeds will be slightly higher...15-30 mph for many zones, gusting in the 40+ mph range (exact gusts still being nailed down here).

The potential storm system we've been tracking for next Tuesday continues to show unfavorable trends for an impactful event for southern Colorado. We may see a burst of showers as a cold front swings in on Tuesday afternoon. This is particularly the case north of highway 50 and especially over the Palmer Divide. Otherwise, Tuesday will be cooler and remain breezy with highs only in the upper 50s. In the extreme southern tier, Tuesday could still have elevated fire danger if the front fails to deliver enough moisture.

Fire danger will ramp up again on Thursday with another round of downslope wind and dry air. Then, our next cold front is possible on Friday which would bring in another chance for showers.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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