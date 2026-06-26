Scattered thunderstorms on Friday and then sunshine this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

A line of strong storms that moved through Wyoming on Thursday afternoon will move through southern Colorado tonight, bringing nighttime rain and thunderstorms from El Paso County into the southeastern plains. It will be partly to mostly cloudy across the region overnight with near-average temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 84;

Friday will be partly cloudy with near-average temperatures. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 90;

Friday will be warm with seasonable temperatures. The sky will be partly cloudy with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 90;

It will be warm and partly cloudy on Friday. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 78;

Friday will be warm and partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 82;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will start cloudy on Friday with some afternoon sunshine expected. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/56; High: 89/93;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Friday. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be warm with partly cloudy conditions on Friday. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the weekend, the weather pattern will change significantly. Dry air moves in, and temperatures will climb to the 80s-100s. Each day will be gusty as well, with SW wind sustained around 15 mph, gusting 30-40 mph in the plains and 35-50 mph in the mountains.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for high fire danger on Saturday.

The sunny, hot, and breezy conditions will continue into next week for the final days of June.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.